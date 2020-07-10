Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to cut ribbon on new facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The official ribbon cutting on the brand new Fort Wayne Rescue Mission will be held today at 2-PM, marking a major step forward in service to community needs in Fort Wayne and Allen County.

The groundbreaking for the new facility was held in April of 2019, and the building will replace the existing location at 301 W. Superior. Staff and residents are expected to begin the move toward the end of July through early August.

“This investment made by our community for The Rescue Mission will be one felt for years. With this new facility we are prepared to move into the future as a beacon of hope for all those in our community who might be experiencing some kind of crisis in their lives.” said CEO and President of The Rescue Mission, Donovan Coley.

The new building is nearly 4 times the size of the existing Mission and will be able to house three times as many residents, and also allow for a major expansion of critical services.

“We will have a Community Resources Center available to anyone who comes into The Rescue Mission. We are partnering with up to 16 local agencies to provide services at our single location that were not previously available at one location. Imagine someone coming to The Rescue Mission for lunch and afterwards being able to apply for a job or identification. It will be an amazing offering not previously available in our

community.” said Coley.

For the protection of the community during the current pandemic, The Rescue Mission’s ribbon cutting event is by invitation only.