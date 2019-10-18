Fort Wayne Rents Increase Slightly

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Average rents for apartments in Fort Wayne went up by less than 1% last month, according to a report from apartment listing site “WebCafe”. Fort Wayne’s NBC says that the average price for an apartment in the Summit City stands at $783, which is $31 higher than last year, although still lower the $46 dollar increase that drove South Bend rents to $946.

Indiana’s lowest rent is in Gary, where the average apartment is $700 per month. The highest rents in the State? Carmel is the highest at $1182, Fishers at $1132, and Bloomington at $1129. Indiana is still well below the national average of $1,471.