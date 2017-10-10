Fort Wayne rated among “hottest Hipster markets”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne has something for everyone, and according to a new study by Yelp and Realtor.com, it’s one of the best cities for Hipsters.

Coming in at #4 out of the top 10 Hipster markets in America, Fort Wayne only trails Columbus, Seattle, and San Diego.

A “hipster” is loosely defined as a subculture of people in their 20s and 30s that like art, indie-rock, and progressive politics, on average.

The study says Fort Wayne gets strong marks for its annual “street performer” event, BuskerFest, as well as the city’s strong economy and an unemployment rate that’s lower than other cities in the area.

You can read the full study here.