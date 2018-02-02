Fort Wayne ranks third best city for mobile experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is ranked third best city for top mobile experience in the U.S., according to RootMetrics.

The company ranked the 125 most populated metropolitan markets across the country from highest to lowest across six mobile performance categories: reliability, speed, data, call, text, and overall.

Out of a total of 100, Fort Wayne received a reliability score of 99.4, a speed score of 94.3, a data score of 97.5, a call score of 99.1, and a text score of 99.6.

Overall, Fort Wayne ranked 98.2 out of 100.

The top five cities include:

Lansing, MI Kansas City, MO Fort Wayne, IN Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH

The lowest ranked cities within the U.S. were Bridgeport and Stamford, CT.