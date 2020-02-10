Fort Wayne ranks low on “healthiest cities”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne didn’t rate highly on a list of the healthiest places to live in the United States.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, ranked 170 cities across the country on categories like the cost of a medical visit, to the amount of area fitness clubs, to the availability and consumption of fresh produce.

Fort Wayne came in at 139th place, getting low scores for the cost of health care, food availability, and the number of green spaces in town. Indianapolis came in at 120th. San Francisco was ranked #1.

Find the full study here.