Fort Wayne ranks low on city “fitness index”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne has a lot of activities that promote fitness throughout the year, but that still didn’t help its ranking on the top 100 “fittest” cities in the nation.

Between Fort4Fitness events, hiking trails, and making roads friendlier for both walkers and cyclists, you’d think Fort Wayne would have ranked better than 84th out of 100 on the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2018 fitness index.

The Journal Gazette reports that the city lags behind in categories like smoking, heart disease, and aerobic activity. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan called the results “disappointing” yet unsurprising.

Indianapolis came in near the bottom of the list at 99th. Arlington, Virginia got 1st place.