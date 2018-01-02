Fort Wayne ranks low in job market study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It seems Fort Wayne is not one of the better places to find a job.

In a study of more than 180 cities in the United States, Fort Wayne comes in near the bottom at 136, according to WalletHub.

Their study compared factors like job opportunities, employment growth, and monthly average starting salary, among a total of 26 categories. Fort Wayne ranked low in both “job market” and “socio-economics.”

Indianapolis didn’t do any better, coming in at #143 on the list. The best place to find a job, according to the study, is Chandler, Arizona. The worst place is Shreveport, Louisiana.

You can find the full study here.