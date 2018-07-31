Fort Wayne ranks high in Best Places to Flip Houses study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is ranked one of the best cities nationwide when it comes to flipping houses.

According to WalletHub, Fort Wayne is ranked fourth best city overall, 22nd in “Market Potential”, 17th in “Renovation & Remodeling Costs” and 77th in “Quality of Life.”

The categories were broken down by the following:

Market Potential Average Gross Return on Investment (ROI) Percentage Change in Gross ROI of Flipped Homes (2017 vs. 2016) Median Purchase Price Share of Home Flips Average Days to Flip Home Turnover Rate (2016 vs. 2015) Housing-Market Health Index Average Ratio of Sale Price to List Price Real-Estate Agents per Capita Foreclosed Homes per 10,000 Homes Real-Estate Tax Rate Share of Flips Sold to Cash Buyers Share of Flips Sold to FHA Buyers Median Year Built

Renovation & Remodeling Costs Average Kitchen Remodeling Costs Average Bathroom Remodeling Costs Average Full Home Remodeling Costs Median Construction-Worker Salary

Quality of Life Crime Rate K-12 School-System Quality Share of Population with Walkable Park Access Family-Friendliness Annual Job-Growth Rate Unemployment Rate Median Salary Median Credit Score Pace of Economic Growth



Fort Wayne also ranked first overall when it comes to the lowest average bathroom remodeling costs.

The top five best cities overall to flip houses include Sioux Falls (SD), Nampa (ID), Boise (ID), Fort Wayne (IN), and Missoula (MT).

The worst city to flip houses is Bridgeport (CT).