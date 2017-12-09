Fort Wayne ranks 56th-best city for “Wallet Fitness”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With holiday shopping inching us closer to a record year for credit card debt and resolution season not far off, personal-finance website WalletHub has released an in-depth report on 2017’s Best & Worst Cities for Wallet Fitness.

“Wallet Fitness” means you’re in a stable financial position, able to comfortably meet existing obligations as well as plan for the future, according to WalletHub.

Out of 182 cities in the United States, Fort Wayne ranked 56th in the study. Its greatest strength was in “responsible spending,” ranking 13th, while its biggest weakness was in savings, coming in at 147th there.

Read the full study here.