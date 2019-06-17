Fort Wayne ranks 29th best Indiana city, according to study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne doesn’t make the top 25 best cities to live in within the state of Indiana.

That’s according to the Chamber of Commerce 2019 “Best Cities to Live in Indiana” study, which was recently released.

Out of 52 cities, Fort Wayne ranked 29th.

The top five cities include Bloomington, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield and Zionsville.

Chamber of Commerce reports Bloomington topped the list as it is “more youthful and well educated than many other Indiana cities.”

Carmel and Fishers were both ranked high on the list for their wealthy, well-educated populace, filled with “lucrative employment opportunities.”

Muncie, Indiana placed last.