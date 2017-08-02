Fort Wayne ranked third as best place to flip houses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WalletHub has ranked Fort Wayne third out of 150 cities as the best place to flip a house.

Fort Wayne was also ranked 106th in “Market Potential”, 16th in “Renovation and Remodeling Costs” and 46th in “Quality of Life.”

Categories were broken down into several subcategories to determine each ranking.

Market Potential Average Gross Return on Investment Median Purchase Price Share of Home Flips Average Days to Flip Home Turnover Rate Housing-Marketing Health Index Average Ratio of Sale Price to List Price Real-Estate Agents per Capita Foreclosed Homes per 10,000 Homes Real-Estate Tax Rate

Renovation and Remodeling Costs Kitchen Bathroom Full Home Construction-Worker

Quality of Life Crime Rate GreatSchools City Score Share of Population with Walkable Park Access Family-Friendliness Annual Job-Growth Rate Unemployment Rate Median Salary Pace of Economic Growth



Fort Wayne was also ranked first overall for the Lowest Average Bathroom Remodeling Cost.

The number one city overall for the Best Place to Flip Houses was El Paso, Texas and the lowest overall was Oakland, California.