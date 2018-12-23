Fort Wayne ranked second for quality of life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to a study performed by badcredit.org, Fort Wayne comes in second place in the country for a balance of high quality of life with a low cost of living. The Fort came in just behind the Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

There are many factors used to compile the list. “True” cost of living varies based on factors, needs, housing price, and incomes levels. Though commute times and educational opportunities are good general factors to consider when looking at quality of life.

The City of Fort Wayne is stated to be an affordable place to live with the cost of living being 12% below the national average.

The Median household income is $45,232 and has continued to grow throughout the years.

Fort Wayne is said to have around 20,500 businesses. There are various employment opportunities, though the highest industry is manufacturing. Healthcare, retail and hospitality are big for employment here in the Fort as well.

Citizens of Fort Wayne are said to spend an average of 20.2 minutes going to and from work.

Homeowners make up 60.8 % of the residents here with a median home cost of $108,400.

Fort Wayne has the largest public school district in the state with many higher education opportunities as well.

The Fort is also referred to having lots to do, culture, sports, Science Central and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo as factors of their study. You can find the full report and list at Badcredit.org.