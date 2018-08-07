Fort Wayne ranked near bottom of “pet friendly” cities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A national study calls Fort Wayne the third least “pet-friendly” city in America.

Personal finance website WalletHub today released an in-depth report on 2018’s most “pet-friendly” cities, based on veterinary care costs, pet-friendly businesses and restaurants, and “walkability.”

Fort Wayne came in 98th out of 100 cities, with Buffalo, New York and Honolulu, Hawaii being the only cities getting a worse rating.

The Summit City did particularly poorly on veterinary care costs, pet caretakers per capita, and the number of pet-friendly restaurants. Read the full study here.