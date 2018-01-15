Fort Wayne ranked fifth best city for millennial families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is ranked #5 as most affordable U.S. city for millennial parents to raise families, according to Romper.

The site ranked the top ten cities based on school districts, crime rates and the cost of living.

Romper credits Fort Wayne’s many parks, low unemployment rates and median rent as reasons for its high standing.

The top ten cities include:

Lincoln, Nebraska

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Columbus, Ohio

Knoxville, Tennessee

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Portland, Oregon

Austin, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Seattle, Washington

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Each city listed offers something unique to growing millennial families, whether it be parks, affordable housing, excellent suburban living, or low unemployment rates.