Fort Wayne ranked best place to live in Indiana

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
202
"downtown Fort Wayne" by districtinroads, CC BY-SA 2.0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is the best place to live in Indiana, according to Business Insider.

The site combed through hundreds of reviews on Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods in the U.S., to determine the most-loved city within each state.

Business Insider states Fort Wayne has the lowest cost of living in America, as well as a thriving nightlife and many family-friendly options.

The best city within each state are listed as follows:

  • Alabama – Huntsville
  • Alaska – Anchorage
  • Arizona – Scottsdale
  • Arkansas – Little Rock
  • California – Berkeley
  • Colorado – Boulder
  • Connecticut – Stamford
  • Delaware – Middletown
  • Florida – Gainesville
  • Georgia – Sandy Springs
  • Hawaii – Honolulu
  • Idaho – Boise
  • Illinois – Naperville
  • Indiana – Fort Wayne
  • Iowa – Ames
  • Kansas – Overland Park
  • Kentucky – Lexington
  • Louisiana – Lafayette
  • Maine – Cape Elizabeth
  • Maryland – Columbia
  • Massachusetts – Cambridge
  • Michigan – Ann Arbor
  • Minnesota – Rochester
  • Mississippi – Madison
  • Missouri – Columbia
  • Montana – Bozeman
  • Nebraska – Lincoln
  • Nevada – Henderson
  • New Hampshire – Bedford
  • New Jersey – Princeton
  • New Mexico – Albuquerque
  • New York – Kensington
  • North Carolina – Raleigh
  • North Dakota – Fargo
  • Ohio – Dublin
  • Oklahoma – Edmond
  • Oregon – Portland
  • Pennsylvania – Philadelphia
  • Rhode Island – Providence
  • South Carolina – Charleston
  • South Dakota – Sioux Falls
  • Tennessee – Brentwood
  • Texas – The Woodlands
  • Utah – Provo
  • Vermont – Burlington
  • Virginia – Arlington
  • Washington – Bellevue
  • West Virginia – Bridgeport
  • Wisconsin – Madison
  • Wyoming – Jackson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here