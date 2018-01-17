Fort Wayne ranked best place to live in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is the best place to live in Indiana, according to Business Insider.

The site combed through hundreds of reviews on Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods in the U.S., to determine the most-loved city within each state.

Business Insider states Fort Wayne has the lowest cost of living in America, as well as a thriving nightlife and many family-friendly options.

The best city within each state are listed as follows: