Fort Wayne ranked best place to live in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is the best place to live in Indiana, according to Business Insider.
The site combed through hundreds of reviews on Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods in the U.S., to determine the most-loved city within each state.
Business Insider states Fort Wayne has the lowest cost of living in America, as well as a thriving nightlife and many family-friendly options.
The best city within each state are listed as follows:
- Alabama – Huntsville
- Alaska – Anchorage
- Arizona – Scottsdale
- Arkansas – Little Rock
- California – Berkeley
- Colorado – Boulder
- Connecticut – Stamford
- Delaware – Middletown
- Florida – Gainesville
- Georgia – Sandy Springs
- Hawaii – Honolulu
- Idaho – Boise
- Illinois – Naperville
- Indiana – Fort Wayne
- Iowa – Ames
- Kansas – Overland Park
- Kentucky – Lexington
- Louisiana – Lafayette
- Maine – Cape Elizabeth
- Maryland – Columbia
- Massachusetts – Cambridge
- Michigan – Ann Arbor
- Minnesota – Rochester
- Mississippi – Madison
- Missouri – Columbia
- Montana – Bozeman
- Nebraska – Lincoln
- Nevada – Henderson
- New Hampshire – Bedford
- New Jersey – Princeton
- New Mexico – Albuquerque
- New York – Kensington
- North Carolina – Raleigh
- North Dakota – Fargo
- Ohio – Dublin
- Oklahoma – Edmond
- Oregon – Portland
- Pennsylvania – Philadelphia
- Rhode Island – Providence
- South Carolina – Charleston
- South Dakota – Sioux Falls
- Tennessee – Brentwood
- Texas – The Woodlands
- Utah – Provo
- Vermont – Burlington
- Virginia – Arlington
- Washington – Bellevue
- West Virginia – Bridgeport
- Wisconsin – Madison
- Wyoming – Jackson