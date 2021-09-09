Fort Wayne ranked best city in America to buy a second home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Looking for a nice vacation destination spot? Look no further than Fort Wayne, Indiana.

That’s right. Fort Wayne tops the list of best places to buy a second home or vacation home, according to the home insurance provider Hippo.

The company says the Summit City scored high because of its low cost of living and affordability of homes, both of which are below the national average.

The company calls Fort Wayne a “big city with a small-town feel” and says it’s a noteworthy place to “enjoy the snow or escape the brutal summer heat.”

The top ten cities to buy a second home:

1. Fort Wayne, IN

2. El Paso, TX

3. St. Louis, MO

4. Glendale, AZ

5. Laredo, TX

6. Boise, ID

7. North Las Vegas, NV

8. Bakersfield, CA

9. Riverside, CA

10. Tucson, AZ