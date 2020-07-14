Fort Wayne ranked 92nd in fitness study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne was ranked 92nd in the annual American Fitness Index.

Fort Wayne was ranked 93rd in personal health rank and score, and came in 73rd in the community/environment rank and score.

One factor affecting Fort Wayne’s score in personal health is the smoking rate: the city’s rate came in at 23.5 percent, above the 100-city average of 14.5 percent. In the community/environment rank, Fort Wayne 48 percent of residents live within a 10 minute walk of a park compared to the index average of 69.7 percent. also, Fort Wayne received a walk score of 29.5, below the report average of 48.1.

The report, which is sponsored by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation, listed Arlington, Virginia as the top city. Indianapolis was two spots behind Fort Wayne at 94th overall. The study included the top 100 U.S. cities by population.

You can view the report here.