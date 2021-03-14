Fort Wayne ranked 5th safest large city in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne has been named the fifth-safest large city in Indiana.

The ranking comes from AdvisorSmith’s “Safest Cities in Indiana” report.

Fort Wayne had a total crime score of 62.5, below the average of 76.4 in other large cities in the state with over 100,000 residents. Also, the Summit City’s violent crime rate stood at 14.3 per 1,000 residents, below the average of 18.2 per 1,000 for other large Indiana cities. The property crime rate of 27.6 per 1,000 residents was slightly below the average for large cities at 29.6 per 1,000 residents.

The study used data compiled from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics. Cities were divided into three categories: large (over 50,000 residents), midsize (between 10,000 and 50,000 residents) and small (under 10,000 residents).

Carmel earned the top spot in the large cities category, followed by Fishers, Noblesville and Greenwood.

Meanwhile, Berne was named the safest small city (under 10,000 residents) in the state according to the report.

You can view the full report here.