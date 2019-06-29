Fort Wayne ranked 36th safest driving city in U.S. for 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne has been ranked as the 36th safest driving city in 2019 according to Allstate America’s Best Driver’s Report. However, last year, Fort Wayne was ranked 30th for the 2018 report.

According to PR Newswire, the report ranks the 200 largest U.S. cities by collision frequency which is based on claims data from Allstate. The goal of the report is to make the roads safer and to save lives.

It is critical that drivers understand the risks that can cause crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 94% of crashes are preventable like drunk driving, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding and failure to use safety features.

Tips that can help keep drivers safe:

Minimize distraction like cell phones, stay vigilant and always keep your eyes on the road.

Follow the speed limit and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

Make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing their seat belt.

Do not ever drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Give yourself plenty of distance between you and the cars around you, including changing lanes when vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

Keep an emergency roadside safety kit in your vehicle. The kit should include caution signs and flares. Also have roadside service ready for when you need a tow.

Data shows that Fort Wayne drivers have an average of 10.8 years between claims with the national average sitting at 10.57.