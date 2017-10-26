Fort Wayne Public Works Director stepping down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Director of Public Works is stepping down.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Wednesday that Bob Kennedy will become the Chief Operating Officer for Brookwood Cabinet Company in New Haven soon, after spending ten years leading the city’s Public Works division, and working for the city a total of 33 years.

He tells the Journal Gazette it’s a bittersweet moment, but he’s confident that the department will carry on after he leaves, saying he hopes to see a continued investment in the city’s streets and alleyways.

City Engineer Shan Gunawardena will take over as interim director.