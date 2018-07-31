Fort Wayne public pools closing soon, splash pads to remain open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Local Fort Wayne pools will be closing for the season soon.

The following pools will close within the next week:

McMillen Pool Closing: Friday, August 3 @ 7 p.m.

Memorial Pool Closing: Sunday, August 5 @ 5 p.m.

Northside Pool Closing: Saturday, August 11 @ 5 p.m.



Although, if you’re still looking for a free way to cool off during the remainder of the summer, the city’s splash pads will remain open until the end of September, or early October, when they are winterized.

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park 1903 Saint Marys Avenue Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Buckner Park 6114 Bass Road Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

McCormick Park 2300 Raymond & Holly Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Memorial Park 2301 Maumee & Glasgow Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Robert E. Meyers Park Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd. Hours: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. (on days without scheduled events)

Shoaff Park 6401 St. Joe Road Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream) 7225 North River Road Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waynedale Park 2900 Koons & Klzey Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



For more information, visit www.fortwayneparks.org.