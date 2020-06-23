Fort Wayne priests quarantined after one tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Fort Wayne’s largest Catholic parishes is without all four of its priests now, after one tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Vincent de Paul Church sent a letter to parishioners Sunday to inform them that Rev. Eric Burgener had tested positive for the coronavirus after going to the hospital Saturday night with mild symptoms.

As a result, he, plus parish pastor Rev. Daniel Sheidt, Rev. Polycarp Fernando, and Rev. Jay Horning are all now under quarantine, as is visiting seminarian Brian Florin.

Confession and daily evening Mass have been suspended this week, and visiting priests will take over the parish’s other duties for the time being.