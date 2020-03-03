Fort Wayne Police working case of 2 people found in home as murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say that the case of a man and woman found in a home on the city’s near-south side is being investigated as a murder-suicide – according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Police were called to the home in the 2400 block of Reidmiller Avenue just after noon on Monday to check the well-being of someone who had not been seen for some time. Neighbors noticed that newspapers were piling up.

Responding officers found a man and woman dead inside the home. Homicide Detectives were called to the scene along with Crime Scene Investigators. Sources close to the investigation said that it’s believed that the woman had been dead for several weeks, and that the man had been dead for a matter of a few days. A coroner’s investigation is continuing.