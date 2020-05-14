Fort Wayne Police warn that Fentanyl masquerading as Percocet may be on the streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News that over the past few weeks, several incidents involving illicit drug use have resulted in medical emergencies and in some cases, the death of those involved.

A light blue pill that police believe has been sold as Percocet has been at each scene. Initial tests indicate that it is actually Fentanyl – which can be extremely harmful and is often fatal. The blue pill is stamped with a letter “M” and the number “30”.

Further testing of pills recovered is underway. Anyone with information as to who is selling them is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police – you can leave a tip on the website at FWPD.org or contact Crime Stoppers.

If you need help with addiction please call HART Help And Recovery Team 260-427-5801. If you would like to dispose of pills the FWPD has a mailbox where you can do that. It is in the police lobby at 1 E Main St. No questions will be asked. Drop and go.