Fort Wayne police shoot, critically wound suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries after engaging in a gunfight with Fort Wayne police Monday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the Travelodge in the 5700 block of Challenger Parkway on reports of an armed man causing a disturbance. When police arrived, he fled on foot, then allegedly fired shots at one officer when they were taking him into custody.

The officer fired back, hitting the suspect. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The officer was not injured, and a gun was recovered at the scene. The Indiana State Police will conduct their own investigation, as is the standard practice for any Officer-Involved Shooting involving Fort Wayne Police.