Fort Wayne Police searching for accused child molester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a person of interest wanted in a child molestation case.

The man, shown in the sketch, is described as white, 50 to 60 years old, 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall, 150-160 lbs., dirty gray hair, unshaven, light blue eyes and tanned. Police add he walks with a limp on his right leg and has a speech impairment.

Officials say the man is often seen in the area of Jefferson Blvd. and Getz Rd. near the Time Corners Shopping Center.

If you see someone matching this description, call 427-1434.