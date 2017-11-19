Fort Wayne Police searching for armed robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man who held up the Walmart on Apple Glen Blvd. Saturday night.

Police say a man went up to the cash services center just after 6, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Witnesses told police the man then fled in what looked like a Jeep Wrangler.

Police say the white man is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a fake mustache or beard.

Police are combing through security footage at the Walmart and other nearby stores.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact police.