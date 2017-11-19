Fort Wayne Police searching for armed robber

By
Caleb Hatch
-
0
775
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man who held up the Walmart on Apple Glen Blvd. Saturday night.

Police say a man went up to the cash services center just after 6, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Witnesses told police the man then fled in what looked like a Jeep Wrangler.

Police say the white man is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a fake mustache or beard.

Police are combing through security footage at the Walmart and other nearby stores.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact police.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here