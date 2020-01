FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for help locating a missing juvenile who made threats to harm himself.

Thomas McClain is described as a male-white, 5’03” and 110 lbs with blond hair. He’s believed to be in Northeast Fort Wayne. There is no clothing description. He has been a runaway for some time now.

Anyone with information or sighting McClain is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.