Fort Wayne Police release photos of bank robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are asking for your help tracking down the man who allegedly tried and failed to rob a Waynedale credit union.

Detectives are hoping someone can identify the man from surveillance photographs released to the media this morning.

The man, described as black, in his late 40s, standing 6-feet tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds, walked into the Public Service Credit Union on Old Trail Road Monday at about 12:30pm and demanded cash, but got nervous and left after the teller told him she’d have to access a different drawer.

If you see him or know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at .