Fort Wayne Police Reform Commission holds first meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice met for the first time this week.

City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who chairs the Commission, tells WOWO News it’s an effort to bridge the gap between officials, police, and members of the community who may feel underserved.

The Commission was formed out of demand from racial justice protesters, sparked by several high-profile deaths of Black Americans in police custody.

Chambers says the Commission, which meets every two weeks, will also be signing up for training soon to find out what police officers deal with on a day-to-day basis.

