FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne police officer will not face charges for shooting a man during an alleged domestic dispute.

Officer Sage Knopp was placed on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting back on Oct. 27. Police responded to a home just after 4:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive after a woman called 911 saying her husband was armed with two guns and was threatening her.

In a report released Friday, officers tased the man, Jeffery Daniel Jones, 53, but it had no effect. That’s when Jones allegedly threw two officers out of the home and tried to take Knopp’s gun. She then shot Jones once in the stomach. Police say Jones tried again for the officer’s gun, but the gun was jammed.

The department ruled that Knopp’s use of deadly force was “completely reasonable” given the situation and that officers acted in self-defense. She will not be charged.

Jones is facing 11 felony counts.