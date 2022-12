FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need help in catching a robbery suspect after the incident happened at the Dollar General at 1915 East Tillman Road in Fort Wayne this past Sunday Night. Police are asking for the publics’ help in identifying the man seen in security camera footage from the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the FWPD at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.