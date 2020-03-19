Fort Wayne Police make arrests in rash of vehicle vandalism cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne men have been arrested in connection with a rash of vehicle vandalism.

18 year old Caleb Aquino and 19 year old Jonathan Yoder were arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple warrants for criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism of 44 vehicles in Fort Wayne and 19 in Allen County, from January 29th to February 2. Those vehicles had their windows shot out and other damage done with a pellet gun, according to police.

A detective was given a possible suspect name and he was able to track down the individuals. As the investigation proceeded the subjects involved confessed to being involved with the multiple vehicle vandalism. Warrants were obtained and the two surrendered themselves at the police station yesterday. They were transported to lockup and arraigned Thursday morning.