Fort Wayne Police K9, “Bach,” passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own… a K9 named “Bach.”

Bach had been officer Chris Faherty’s partner for nine years, with both joining the department in December 2007 and both retiring in February of this year. They spent the majority of their years working the “C” shift, with Bach responsible for several felony apprehensions and narcotics busts over the years, as well as acting as a “preventative presence” and source of protection for many officers.

He died from cancer Tuesday at the age of 11-and-a-half.

A press release from the city says Bach “loyally and proudly” served his handler and the City “with excellence.”