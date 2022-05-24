Fort Wayne Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police say that at approximately 12:55 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 2900 block of Reed Street on a reported shooting.

On arrival, officers found that a juvenile male had been transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. He is reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3” app.