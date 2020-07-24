Fort Wayne Police investigating suspicious death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a man down in an alley at the intersection of Rudisill Boulevard and Webster Street just after midnight.

Officers and medics responding found the man in the alley, and say he was non-responsive when they arrived. Medics attempted unsuccessfully to revive him and he was declared dead at the scene. No description was given other than that the victim is an adult male.

Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene according to police who are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.