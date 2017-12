FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Monday afternoon stabbing.

Police say two male victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle just after 4 p.m. One man is in critical condition, while the other was treated and released.

However, investigators say the victims are not cooperating, so they have no determined the scene of the crime or identified the alleged stabber.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.