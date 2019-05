FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in serious condition after a Monday night shooting in Fort Wayne.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the shooting happened at the Phillips 66 near the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Blvd. at about 11:15pm.

Police say that he had been riding a bike, which was left at the scene. A few bullets also hit a nearby gas pump and a car.

No arrests have been announced.