Fort Wayne Police investigating late night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue just after 11:00 P.M. on reports of a shooting. The caller had stated that the victim was being transported in a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Responding officers were flagged down near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Colerick Street a few minutes later and were told by the driver of a car, that the shooting victim was in the back seat. The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with critical head wounds; his condition remains unknown.

Officers located evidence confirming the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and speaking with potential witnesses. There is no suspect information to provide at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.