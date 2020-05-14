Fort Wayne Police Investigating Homicide at OnmiSource on Pontiac Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the scene of an accident with injury at the Omni Source yard in the 2100 block of East Pontiac Street. When officers arrived, employees of Omni Source had taken a man inside to attempt life-saving measures and were not successful. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

After talking to witnesses, Police determined that this was a domestic situation and began searching for a female person of interest, later reaching her by phone. She was taken into custody in the area of Lake Avenue and Delta St in the vehicle involved in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Coroner.