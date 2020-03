FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police responded to an alarm at the Chase Bank located at 204 E. Petit Avenue just before 2-PM.

Bank personnel told officers upon arrival that a man had entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. He fled before police arrived without any money. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.