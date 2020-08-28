Fort Wayne Police investigate fatal shooting overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive just off of Parnell near the Memorial Coliseum just after 4-AM due to a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers responding found a man laying near the street suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.