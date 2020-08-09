Fort Wayne Police investigate fatal early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say that an early Sunday Morning shooting at a motel on the city’s Northwest side left one woman dead.

Police were called just after 4-AM to the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road. Initial calls were for an unknown problem involving a woman lying on the floor outside of a second room, bleeding. As officers were responding, several additional calls came in from the motel, reporting that the woman had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds on the second floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. Police went door to door at the Rodeway Inn and interviewed people staying there. Anyone with more information is asked to come forward and contact detectives.

The official cause and manner of death are pending a coroner’s report.