Fort Wayne Police investigate critical injury incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are at a loss for how a man ended up covered in blood, lying near the intersection of South Anthony Blvd and Oxford Street early this morning.

Police were called to the intersection just past 1am after gunshots were heard in the area. Once police and medics arrived they found the man, covered in blood and in critical condition, but it was hard to tell just what kind of injuries he was suffering from.

Police looked around the area and found drops of blood on the sidewalk just north of the intersection on South Anthony, but it’s unclear whether it’s the victim’s blood or if it’s related to the incident at all.

Currently there is no suspect information, and officers are going door-to-door asking if anyone saw or heard anything.

If you know what happened, either contact Fort Wayne police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).