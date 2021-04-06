Fort Wayne Police in armed standoff with man on the city’s near north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A standoff between a man and police continues on the city’s near north side. Police responded just before 1-this afternoon to a domestic disturbance at the home in the 500 block of Lillian Avenue just west of Wells St.

Officers learned that the man had barricaded himself inside the residence with three children, and that he has an outstanding warrant for domestic battery.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reported that the SWAT Team has been deployed, and residents in the area are being asked to stay inside.