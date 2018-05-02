Fort Wayne Police engage in standoff with battery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department shut down the area near Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard early this morning during a standoff with a battery suspect.

Fort Wayne Police Dispatch tells WOWO News officers were called to the home on Lake after reports of shots being fired at just past 3:30am today. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had allegedly been battered by a man who police say possibly fired a couple of shots at her. She wasn’t hurt but the man shut himself up in the house and refused to come out.

Lake was closed between Kensington Boulevard and Forest Park Boulevard as police attempted to talk the suspect into giving himself up. He surrendered without incident shortly after 7am.