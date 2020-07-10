Fort Wayne Police Department graduates academy class on-time despite pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department will hold graduation this evening at 6:00 for the most recently completed academy class.
In spite of having to make adjustments across the past 21 weeks due to the pandemic, The class will graduate on time, with 16 new officers and 1 new arson investigator joining the ranks.
Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News that the new officers will begin 6 months of on the job training with an assigned Field Training Officer across all shifts and in all patrol quadrants of the city. Officers will also train within specialized units in the Police Department before moving on to their permanent assignments.
The graduating officers are:
Austin G. Dunakin
Blake David Fillers
Katrina F. George
Brock N. Ingram
Joel N. Leonhardt
Allison N. Massey
Nicholas McCurdy
John A. McKenna
Matthew B. Pierr
Morgan Marie Poeppel
Ryan Preston
Yoel J. Sanchez
Jacob Sherman
Wyatt A. Short
Adam M. Shotzman
Jessica J. Van Wagner
Roderick L. Waters