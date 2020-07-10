Fort Wayne Police Department graduates academy class on-time despite pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department will hold graduation this evening at 6:00 for the most recently completed academy class.

In spite of having to make adjustments across the past 21 weeks due to the pandemic, The class will graduate on time, with 16 new officers and 1 new arson investigator joining the ranks.

Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News that the new officers will begin 6 months of on the job training with an assigned Field Training Officer across all shifts and in all patrol quadrants of the city. Officers will also train within specialized units in the Police Department before moving on to their permanent assignments.

The graduating officers are:

Austin G. Dunakin

Blake David Fillers

Katrina F. George

Brock N. Ingram

Joel N. Leonhardt

Allison N. Massey

Nicholas McCurdy

John A. McKenna

Matthew B. Pierr

Morgan Marie Poeppel

Ryan Preston

Yoel J. Sanchez

Jacob Sherman

Wyatt A. Short

Adam M. Shotzman

Jessica J. Van Wagner

Roderick L. Waters