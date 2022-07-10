Fort Wayne Police Department graduates 37 recruits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department graduated 37 recruits to officers.

The Journal Gazette reports that the addition of the recruits will leave the department one officer short of the full force of 485. The 66th recruit class, including five female officers, had their badges pinned to their uniforms by loved ones.

The department will also gain new officers soon from officers who are moving from other departments and expects to be at full force by the end of the year.