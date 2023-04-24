Fort Wayne police comment on investigation after pedestrian dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has released a statement about the investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian last week.

Henry Najdeski was critically injured and later died as the result of being struck by a police vehicle on April 19 at Calhoun and East Main streets.

The department said that “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Henry Najdeski”.

The officer involved has returned to work and no other details will be released until the investigation is complete. The department is working with the Indiana State police to complete the investigation, with state police reviewing all evidence in the case.