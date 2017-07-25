Fort Wayne police arrest three in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested at a Fort Wayne home after police started investigating a string of drug overdoses.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News they conducted a search warrant at a home on Broadway near Taylor Street just before 8am Tuesday. The home had already been identified by police as a house associated with gang activity, but with numerous overdoses connected to a drug called “Spice” in that area, police conducted a drug raid.

They found about 12 grams of “Spice,” as well as cocaine and marijuana residue, multiple rounds of ammo and magazines for both rifles and pistols, and more than $700 in cash. The home was also condemned.

21-year-old Kevin Jones was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a synthetic drug/lookalike substance. 22-year-old Janard Lewis and 18-year-old Angie Prowant were both arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

There was also a female juvenile, 17 years old that was also detained for maintaining a common nuisance.